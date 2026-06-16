Ifechukwu Okechukwu, 33, arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Anambra State

The suspects were apprehended following trending videos and tips from the public regarding serious abuses

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the investigation into the murder and other cases is now under the State Criminal Investigation Department

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old man, Ifechukwu Okechukwu, for allegedly killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Ifechukwu went further to secretly bury his girlfriend in Nkpor, part of the state.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Ifechukwu was among four other suspects arrested over alleged murder and in separate incidents.

Ikenga said the suspects were arrested following trending videos and credible information from concerned members of the public.

As reported by The Punch, Ikenga made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Ikenga said the command intercepted a trending video of the exhumation of a corpse in Nkpor and that of a 10-year-old boy inflicted with various serious degrees of injuries all over his body.

“The first suspect in custody, Ifechukwu Okechukwu ‘M’, aged 33 years, is being investigated for the alleged murder and secret burial of his 23-year-old girlfriend.

“The case was reported following credible information received from concerned members of the public, leading to the suspect’s arrest."

He disclosed that the State Criminal Investigation Department has taken over the case.

According to Ikenga, the SCID has commenced detailed inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served.

The police PRO said the other three suspects - Chukwudi Chukwuyere ‘M’, aged 40 years; Chisom Chukwuyere ‘F’, aged 30 years; and Arum Goodluck ‘M’, aged 16 years, are in custody for various offences.

He explained that the suspects were arrested following the alleged serious abuse of another 10-year-old boy in Odume Layout, Isiowulu.

“During interrogation, Mrs Chisom confessed to having used burning plastic to inflict burns on the victim.

“The victim has been provided with the necessary care and support, while the police operatives are diligently gathering evidence to facilitate prosecution.”

Man allegedly kills girlfriend over infidelity

Recall that police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

UNIPORT student sentenced to death for killing girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, sentenced a 400-level student of UNIPORT, Damain Okoligwe, to death.

The judge said Okoligwe should be hanged to death for killing and dismembering his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

Legit.ng reports that the victim was a 300-level student of the Biochemistry Department of the same UNIPORT.

Source: Legit.ng