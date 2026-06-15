University of Nigeria, Nsukka Law Student Celebrate Milestone, Flaunts Massive Scholarship to USA
- A law student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka won a scholarship from the institution's alumni association in the United States of America
- The young lady, who is also a student, received an official email notification confirming the financial award
- The student shared a screenshot of the scholarship offer on her social media page, receiving cheers
Chichetam Idika, a law student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has shared her excitement after securing a scholarship from the institution's alumni association in the United States of America.
The undergraduate received the official email notification confirming her selection for the financial award.
UNN law student bags scholarship
The law student immediately posted the scholarship update to celebrate the academic milestone with her professional network.
The student posted a screenshot of the official message sent by the selection committee to validate the achievement.
Chichetam Idika wrote in the LinkedIn post:
"A UNN-USA alumni scholarship!!???
I'm still trying to digest this wonderful news!😭❤️
This morning, I got an email informing me that I have been awarded the UNN-USA Alumni Scholarship.🥹
My sincere gratitude goes to the UNN-USA Scholarship Committee for this award and everyone who has supported me on this journey.
This Scholarship means so much to me and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity as I continue my legal education."
Reactions as UNN graduate celebrate scholarship award
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:
Fortune Onyema said:
"Congratulations dear."
Treasure Ekanem said:
"Congratulations, Queen. You're amazing!
Ahead ahead!🥳🤎"
Maleka Emmanuel SIMBA said:
"Congratulations to you on such a prestigious award! 🥂"
Tawakalt Adeshina said:
"Congratulations to you."
Nsukka student invents device to detect accident
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old UNN student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor, developed a pre-accident detection system to help prevent road crashes before they happen.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng