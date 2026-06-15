A law student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka won a scholarship from the institution's alumni association in the United States of America

The young lady, who is also a student, received an official email notification confirming the financial award

The student shared a screenshot of the scholarship offer on her social media page, receiving cheers

Chichetam Idika, a law student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has shared her excitement after securing a scholarship from the institution's alumni association in the United States of America.

The undergraduate received the official email notification confirming her selection for the financial award.

A University of Nigeria law student flaunts scholarship to the US. Photo credit: Chichetam Idika/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UNN law student bags scholarship

The law student immediately posted the scholarship update to celebrate the academic milestone with her professional network.

The student posted a screenshot of the official message sent by the selection committee to validate the achievement.

Chichetam Idika wrote in the LinkedIn post:

"A UNN-USA alumni scholarship!!???

I'm still trying to digest this wonderful news!😭❤️

This morning, I got an email informing me that I have been awarded the UNN-USA Alumni Scholarship.🥹

My sincere gratitude goes to the UNN-USA Scholarship Committee for this award and everyone who has supported me on this journey.

This Scholarship means so much to me and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity as I continue my legal education."

Reactions as UNN graduate celebrate scholarship award

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Fortune Onyema said:

"Congratulations dear."

Treasure Ekanem said:

"Congratulations, Queen. You're amazing!

Ahead ahead!🥳🤎"

Maleka Emmanuel SIMBA said:

"Congratulations to you on such a prestigious award! 🥂"

Tawakalt Adeshina said:

"Congratulations to you."

Nsukka student invents device to detect accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old UNN student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor, developed a pre-accident detection system to help prevent road crashes before they happen.

Source: Legit.ng