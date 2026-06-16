US and Iran agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz after 100 days of conflict

Key points of the agreement include lifting sanctions and releasing $24bn in frozen Iranian assets

Final negotiations on nuclear issues postponed until key MOU obligations are fulfilled

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end more than 100 days of war in the Middle East.

Legit.ng reports that the United States and Iran agreed to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The UN President Donald Trump announced authorisation for the toll-free Strait of Hormuz opening and naval blockade removal.

Iran confirmed agreement, but implementation faces challenges amid ongoing regional tensions

Iran said the peace agreement with the United States includes Lebanon, which has been under intense Israeli attacks.

List of key details about US-Iran's new "peace deal"

In this article, Legit.ng highlights that key details of the US-Iran's new "peace deal

As reported by Al Jazeera, the draft agreement contains 14 points, which include the following:

A permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon

The complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days

The US commitment to withdraw its forces from around Iran

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The suspension of sanctions on oil sales

A final agreement on nuclear issues within 60 days of signing the deal

The release of $24bn in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding will be officially held on Friday, June 19

The negotiations for a final agreement will be postponed until after the other party has fulfilled its MOU obligations

Final negotiations would not begin until half of Iran’s frozen assets had been released and restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz had been lifted.

The discussions concerning Iran’s missile programme and its support for resistance groups have been removed from the negotiating agenda

US launches new strikes on Iran

Recall that the United States (US) launched intensified airstrikes on Iran as tensions escalated amid stalled negotiations.

Mojtaba Khamenei-led Iran retaliated with strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, escalating the regional conflict further.

Both the US and Iran sought a way to de-escalate while maintaining domestic support amid ongoing hostilities.

Read more stories on the US-Iran crisis:

4 countries take action after the US-Iran Strike 'peace' deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy are ready to ease sanctions on Iran for nuclear compliance.

The sanctions relief is linked to diplomatic engagement and nuclear commitments amid the US-Iran agreement.

The implementation and verification of the agreement are crucial for regional stability and preventing nuclear proliferation.

Source: Legit.ng