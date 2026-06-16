Hauwa Shafiu, a pregnant woman, was arrested for aiding a kidnapping gang near Abuja

FCT Police successfully neutralised bandits and rescued victims during the operation on June 11, 2026

Shafiu gave birth post-arrest; both mother and child are receiving medical care at the police clinic

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Hauwa Shafiu, a heavily pregnant woman who served as a cook and logistics supplier for a criminal gang and their hostages, has been arrested on the outskirts of Abuja.

Police operatives arrested the pregnant woman and four other suspects linked to a kidnapping and banditry network.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, said the arrests followed a clearance operation at the Byazin area of the FCT on June 11, 2026.

Sanusi said some bandits were arrested, others neutralised, and victims rescued during the operation.

As reported by The Punch, CP Sanusi stated this while parading the suspects before journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 15, 2026.

He said the heavily pregnant woman at the time of her arrest had continued to supply food and logistics to the gang and their captives.

The commissioner identified other suspects arrested as Yahaya Abdullahi, Muhammed Yunusa, and Shamsudeen Mustapha.

According to Sanusi, the suspects were part of a criminal network involved in kidnapping and banditry within and around the FCT

“As a follow-up to that operation, upon further engagements, we stormed a suspected bandits’ and kidnappers’ hideout within the same area and arrested some suspects.

“One of the suspects, Shafiu, operates as a logistics supplier and cook for the criminal gang and their hostages. She was heavily pregnant at the time of her arrest, even though her pregnancy did not deter her from continuously committing this heinous crime.”

The commissioner disclosed that the pregnant woman subsequently gave birth after she was taken to the hospital.

“The baby is sound and safe. She too is sound. We have provided for every medical need while we watch her recuperate.”

CP Sanusi, however, noted that she remained in the police clinic.

Bandits kidnap monarch, shoot wife

Recall that traditional ruler Adeniyi Adelana was kidnapped by armed bandits in Ondo State during a late-night attack.

The gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault by the bandits.

The police have launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Tension as Bandits abduct 50 Northern elders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that over 50 elderly villagers were abducted in Zamfara during an unauthorised reconciliation mission.

Authorities confirm partial release; 11 elders freed while 39 remain captive.

Local leaders demand increased security measures to address the ongoing violence in Zamfara State.

Source: Legit.ng