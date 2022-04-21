With a series of top politicians declaring their ambition for the presidential seat in Aso Rock ahead of the 2023 poll, one big name is still missing from the lot.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is yet to declare his ambition for the presidency following several media reports

Jonathan has not expressly denied or concurred to being interested in the presidential race, but he has been tipped by many political pundits to be a firm favourite

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been issued a one-week ultimatum to make a formal declaration of his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to a report by TheCable, a diaspora group known as the Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora (NYPD) said the former president is still a driving force of true leadership going by his achievements during his stint as president of Nigeria.

Goodluck Jonathan served as president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

The group made this known on Thursday, April 21 in a statement issued by Oladipo Akande who is the convener of the group.

According to the U.S based group, Nigeria became an economic hub and the apex investment hub in Africa for foreigners during Jonathan’s stint as president.

Jonathan made Nigeria Africa’s apex investment hub for foreigners – Akande

Akande stated that foreign investments during Jonathan’s administration rose up to US$10.70 billion in his first six months in office.

He said:

“The administration also integrated Nigeria into the international e-commerce community with the approval and reinclusion of Nigeria as one of the Paypal-compliant countries after being banned earlier.

“Under President Jonathan, Nigeria hosted the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2014 which till date, holds the record of being the most successful World Economic Forum for Africa (WEFA) in history because of the scope and reach of the event.”

Akande further stated that Jonathan is well-grounded in leadership and that his reign will foster peace and stability.

He described Jonathan as an A-list diplomat, especially with his various interventions in conflict resolution across the African continent.

Akande said Jonathan’s administration saw the emergence of globally acclaimed intellectuals who worked in his cabinet.

He said:

"Intellectuals like current ADB President Akinwunmi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation among others who brought a lot of value to Governance.”

