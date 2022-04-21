The leadership of the two legislative houses of the National Assembly has called for the compensation of performing lawmakers

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan said this gesture should also be enjoyed by legislators at the green chamber

Lawan credits some APC lawmakers for spearheading some motions that have helped the party actualise its political mandate to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The legislative leaders of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila say performing parliamentarians should be considered for an automatic ticket ahead of the 2023 general election, DailyNigerian reported.

The duo made this appeal during the APC`s 11th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Wednesday, April 20 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan said an automatic ticket for performing lawmakers will further solidify the relationship between the executive and the legislative. Photo Credit: (NASS)

As gathered by Legit.ng the leaders of the red and green chambers said this move will further foster the cordial relationship between the legislative and the executive.

Speaking at the meeting, Lawan said the National Assembly has put in efforts over the years to work cooperatively with the executive arm of the government in actualizing the mandate and promise of the party to Nigerians.

He said it will be proper if those who played a key role in actualizing these feats were treated specially because they deservingly earned their place in the good books of the party.

He said:

“If someone has made the zeal, I believe it is time for another term for that person.

“I believe that it is the experience that members of the National Assembly have gathered that made them perform well. So, I like to say they deserve another term.”

Oil theft: Senate constitutes panel to commence investigation

In another development, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has constituted a panel to investigate the incessant case of oil theft in Nigeria.

It has been alleged that over 70 million litres of fuel are stolen on a daily leaving Nigeria to suffer a huge loss in revenue.

Further allegations also reveal that Nigeria losses $2billion annually to fuel subsidy scam with no headway to tackle it.

Reps approve Buhari's request for petrol subsidy

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Thursday approved the N4 trillion for subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had earlier sent in the request to the federal lawmakers as part of the revision of the 2021 fiscal framework.

He also requested the lawmakers to approve an additional N3.557 trillion in addition to the N442.72 billion provided in the 2022 budget for subsidy.

