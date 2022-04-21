Nigeria’s political parties, APC and PDP are currently facing criticism following the announcement of their nomination form price tag

Nigeria’s apex political parties the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently battling criticism over the cost of its presidential nomination form for the 2023 elections.

Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere while reacting to this development slammed both political parties stating that the move is one that is encouraging political thievery, The NewTelegraph reported.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the ruling party, APC pegged its presidential form at a whooping N100million while the PDP pegged its presidential form at N40million.

How will well-meaning Nigerians contest - Afenifere

The Afenifere group in a statement issued by its general secretary, Sola Ebiseni, said the announcement of both parties' presidential nomination form price tag was an attempt to sieve out well-meaning Nigerians from contesting for political offices.

Ebiseni said:

“It is an insulting message to the pauperised Nigerians that they have no say in the governance of Nigeria or any part thereof.

“It is a direct affront to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and particularly the declaration in Section 14 (2) (b) that the participation of Nigerians in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of the constitution."

Ebiseni further stated that the political and electoral process of the country does not favour the poor members of the political party.

He slammed the political system stating that the country only allows a political party to field a candidate with no room for independent candidacy.

Northern business mogul signs N100m cheque for Tinubu's presidential form

In another development, hours after the APC announced the cost of its presidential form, the director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, offered to buy the form for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman in a Twitter post said he has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the form for the former Lagos governor.

Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, is one of the frontline presidential aspirants on the platform of the party.

APC rules out consensus, chooses indirect mode for presidential primary

Meanwhile, the APC's presidential flagbearer will emerge through an indirect primary election as agreed by the party.

This was one of the decisions made on Wednesday, April 20, by the Abdullahi Adamu-led leadership of the APC at the party’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting held in Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

