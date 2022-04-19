Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial poll in Ekiti state, PDP has begun to intensify its campaign strategy to unseat the APC

PDP gubernatorial candidate, Bisi Kolawole says he has all it takes to unseat the ruling party APC at the helm of affairs

He also took supporters of the party down memory lane stating that he will repackage the stomach infrastructure policy of ex-governor Ayo Fayose

Ado Ekiti - The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, has declared that he will be returning the popular ‘stomach infrastructure’ policy of former governor, Ayodele Fayose, Punch newspaper reports.

The newspaper reports that Kolowole during an interactive session with supporters in Ado-Ekiti the state capital revealed that he is geared toward ensuring the economic growth of the state.

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose became popular as the proponent of the 'stomach infrastructure' policy in Ekiti. Photo Credit: (@GovAyoFayose)

He described the stomach infrastructure policy as a good one stating that there is nothing wrong in feeding the citizens of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Kolawole who formerly served as the PDP state chairman pledged that his administration if elected will encourage agriculture and bolster a farming culture amongst citizens and residents of Ekiti.

He further stated that his agenda is also to ensure the safety of lives and properties and also to attract prospective foreign investors into the state.

I will recall workers unjustly dismissed from office – Kolawole

Meanwhile, Kolawole also vowed that workers who were unjustly dismissed from their duties will be reinstated if he becomes governor of Ekiti.

He also stated that he has mapped out strategies and plans to help curb the continuous poor supply within the state.

He said:

“Some parts of the state, including Ekiti East, Gbonyin and Ekiti West have been in darkness for a decade. If Biodun Oyebanji, the APC candidate, who had been Secretary to the State Government could not solve the problem of electricity in his Ikogosi country home and Ipole, would he now be able to solve some of the problems confronting Ekiti?”

Ekiti 2022: Former governor, Segun Oni escapes assassination

In another development, former governor and gubernatorial candidate of the SDP, Segun Oni survived an assassination.

It was gathered that some unknown gunmen attacked the SDP secretariat in Efon Alaye in Efon local government area.

Oni who is suspected to be the main target was expected to meet with his supporters in continuation of his consultation tour ahead of the poll.

Ex-governor Segun Oni dumps PDP for SDP

It will be recalled that the former governor recently announced his defection from the PDP to SDP to contest the June 18 governorship election.

He made the announcement while featuring on a local programme aired on a Voice 89.9 FM.

According to Oni, his decision to contest on the platform of the SDP was a result of the continued call by Ekiti people who asked him to join any of the registered parties to deliver them from vestiges of poverty, insecurity and other manifestations of misrule.

