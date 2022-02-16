Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, said he has joined the SDP and will contest the June 18 governorship election on the party's platform

Oni also said that four aggrieved APC governorship aspirants and PDP members are backing his governorship aspiration

The former governor left the PDP recently after losing the party's governorship ticket to another aspirant, Bisi Kolawole

Ekiti state - Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti state, has finally announced his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to contest the June 18 governorship election.

Oni made the announcement while featuring on a local programme aired on a Voice 89.9 FM, The Nation reported.

After dumping the PDP, former Governor Segun Oni said he has joined the SDP to contest the June 18 guber poll in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @EngrSegunOni

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the former governor said necessary paper work will soon be concluded with the Independent National Electoral Commission for him to be the SDP candidate.

Ekiti 2022: Why I chose SDP - Segun Oni

According to Oni, his decision to contest on the platform of the SDP was as a result of the continued call by Ekiti people who asked him to join any of the registered parties to deliver them from vestiges of poverty, insecurity and other manifestations of misrule.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I have chosen to advance my ambition under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) because we are looking at the future not the present. The party has been around for years and won elections into various offices in this country.

“So, it is a well- known party and that is the reason I chose SDP to contest the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state. We have seen the potentials in SDP because we believe it is easier to sell as a third force for Nigerians.

“The process to make me the party flag bearer is ongoing and would soon be completed in a matter of days."

Legit.ng recalls that Oni recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his failure to secure the party's governorship ticket. He lost the PDP's ticket to Bisi Kolawole.

Aggrieved APC, PDP members supporting me, says Oni

After announcing his move to the SDP, Oni alleged that aggrieved politicians in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and PDP are supporting his governorship aspiration on the SDP's platform.

Though he did not mention names, the new SDP chieftain said four APC governorship aspirants, members of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) and members of Repositioning group within PDP are forming a grand coalition to win the coming poll, Nigerian Tribune also stated.

His words:

“Let me say categorically that for those who are in APC, four aggrieved aspirants are working with us. In PDP, the people called repositioning group, majority of them are working with us. Also, we are working with SWAGA members, SWAGA is a strong force in APC with strong membership base.”

Ekiti 2022: We are not backing Segun Oni - SWAGA

Responding, the coordinator of SWAGA in Ekiti, Prince Bamigboye Adegoroye, denied backing Oni.

He said the group was not in any collaboration with the former governor for any purpose.

His words:

“That is not true. Members of SWAGA cannot form a coalition with Segun Oni to win any election. The Chairman of SWAGA in Ekiti State is Senator Tony Adeniyi, I am the coordinator of SWAGA in Ekiti State, so nobody else could have moved it to anywhere. Nobody has that capacity.

“That is the act of desperation of Segun Oni that we are talking about which people have to guard against. He should not be taken seriously. He sounds a little confused and so you don’t take him seriously."

Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni speaks on joining APGA after leaving PDP

Before announcing his move to the SDP, Oni had previously said he was yet to move to another party.

The former governor denied the speculations that he defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and was also already planning to leave the party again, describing it as absolute falsehood and handiwork of mischief makers.

Oni made the clarification in a statement released on Sunday, February 13, by the director of media and publicity of Engr Segun Oni Movement, Jackson Adebayo.

Source: Legit.ng