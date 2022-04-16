A pro-Osinbajo group has alleged that there are plans to malign the character of the vice president ahead of the 2023 elections

The group, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo said mercenaries have already been recruited against the vice president

A spokesman for the group, however, said that the identities of the perpetrators would soon be made known

FCT, Abuja - A group, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo has raised an alarm over the recruitment of mercenaries against the vice president sequel to his declaration to run for the office of the president in 2023.

The group's convener, Dr. Kayode Ajulo in a statement issued and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 15 said that the attack was aimed at de-marketing the vice president.

The group stated that Osinbajo's presidential ambition has caused panic in both the PDP and the APC. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He said that all efforts were being made to malign Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while alleging that about six different characters were said to have been sent to Ikenne, his hometown in Ogun state for the onslaught.

This he said was to get the requisite information from his kindreds that could allegedly discredit him and also recruit his kinsmen against him in his state all in an effort to malign him.

He said that this attempt had gone across party lines from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajulo said that the PDP was particularly jittery about his soaring popularity, stressing that his entry into the race had caused panic among them.

He added that the PDP would not stop at anything to de-market and malign the person of Osinbajo.

Ajulo fingered an executive of a media house, a cleric, and a serial presidential contestant and sympathizer of a former governor from southwest of being behind the campaign of calumny against Osinbajo.

He added:

"We know them, there’s nothing hidden under the sun, but as lawyers, the due process will be followed to ask for redress and ensure the perpetrators are dragged before the court.''

2023: APC group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

In a related development, the All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum have tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

On his part, Senator Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

