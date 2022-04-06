Segun Oni, the Ekiti state governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was attacked by unknown gunmen

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 6, at the SDP secretariat in Efon Alaye in Efon local government area

Efon Alaye, Ekiti - Emerging reports indicate that candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 18 Ekiti governorship poll, Engr Segun Oni narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

The Nation reports that on Wednesday, April 6, gunmen suspected to be thugs stormed the SDP secretariat in Efon Alaye in Efon local government area.

Sehun Oni has escaped assassination as thugs invaded the SDP secretariat. Photo credit: @EngrSegunOni

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the governorship candidate was expected to meet with his supporters in continuation of his consultation tour ahead of the poll.

According to a source, the thugs shot sporadically into the air forcing people to scamper for safety.

Several members of the SDP sustained varying injuries while vehicles were damaged.

Adebayo Jackson, the director of media and publicity of the campaign organisation, explained that it took the intervention of security operatives attached to the former governor to repel and dislodge the attackers.

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, Ekiti state police command on Wednesday confirmed the attack by suspected thugs.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the police spokesman noted the gun-wielding political thugs invaded the campaign ground of the former governor and made spirited efforts to disrupt it.

He said:

“Yes, the hoodlums came to the venue with dangerous weapons to disrupt the consultation process of the SDP candidate, Chief Segun Oni, but our men were able to put the situation under control."

Ex-governor Segun Oni finally announces new party after dumping PDP

Legit.ng previously reported that the former governor of Ekiti state announced his defection to SDP to contest the June 18 governorship election.

He made the announcement while featuring on a local programme aired on a Voice 89.9 FM.

According to Oni, his decision to contest on the platform of the SDP was a result of the continued call by Ekiti people who asked him to join any of the registered parties to deliver them from vestiges of poverty, insecurity and other manifestations of misrule.

Source: Legit.ng