Enugu - The national vice chairman southeast of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has called on Christians all over Nigeria to emulate the sacrificial life of Christ.

Dr. Arodiogbu also urged citizens to pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the world marks yet another Easter celebration.

Dr. Arodiogbu speaking to journalists at a recent APC meeting. Photo credit: APC southeast media directorate

He made the comments in a statement issued on his behalf by the southeast APC media directorate in Enugu on Saturday, April 16, and sent to Legit.ng.

He said:

“As we mark the spiritual holiday of Easter, it is important for Christians in Nigeria to seek to emulate in deeds and actions the sacrificial life of our Lord Jesus Christ who gave his life that mankind may have access to everlasting life.

“This way, the country will be able to rise above the numerous challenges it is presently facing and ascend to its God-given role as the giant of Africa and the vanguard of the black race.

“I also call on Nigerians to use the season of Easter to pray for the success of the Buhari administration as it possesses the nation’s best interests.”

On the politics of the southeast, Arodiogbu said the party in the zone was ready to liberate Enugu and Abia from the shackles of bad governance and maladministration presently experienced by the people of both states.

He also promised to deploy electoral winning strategies that would send the People’s Democratic Party in those states packing as ruling parties.

He assured that candidates who would be fielded in those states for the guber elections and other positions would be solid personalities with immense pedigree so that the people of both states would readily vote them in and enjoy the democratic dividends other APC states are presently enjoying.

2023: We’ll win more states in Igboland, says APC southeast

Recall that the zonal leadership of the APC in the southeast on Sunday, April 3 held its inaugural meeting in Enugu with a vow to win more states for the ruling party in Igbo land.

The zone which is led by Dr. Arodiogbu unveiled its agenda for the party in the zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Arodiogbu stated that the southeast had benefited much from the APC-led administration at the centre and even in the states in which the party has its governors as the chief executives.

