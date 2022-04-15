The APC Women for Good Governance has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its choice for the 2023 presidential elections

The group said Nigeria under Tinubu will guarantee economic growth and development in ways too numerous to mention

According to the group, anyone but Tinubu as the party's standard-bearer for the 2023 presidential elections might prove counterproductive

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress, APC Women for Good Governance has adopted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The women said it is only the choice of Tinubu that will guarantee social justice for women and children in Nigeria.

The group's coordinator, Cecilia Ikechukwu addressing journalists during the briefing. Photo credit: AWGG

Convener of the group, Cecilia Ikechukwu who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said as a body of women across the country under the APC umbrella, the group is constrained to lend its voice to the issue of the forthcoming presidential elections concerning the preparedness of its party.

She said:

"A lot has been said and canvassed by various stakeholders regarding the party flag bearer in the presidential elections. Consequently, a reasonable number of persons have indicated an interest in the plum position.

"This is indeed a welcome development. It indicates that the APC as a party is well-positioned to retain power come 2023 with the array of credible aspirants that have shown interest so far.

''However, we wish to emphasize that the APC as a party must get it right with regard to who becomes the party's standard-bearer for the presidential elections.

"We have examined and analyzed the various dynamics in the polity and conclude that what the APC needs in its presidential candidate is one who has broad appeal across the country and is popular amongst the various stakeholders in the country.

"The APC also needs a presidential candidate with a towering credential that has stood the test of time in terms of commitment to the tenets of democracy and one who has also contributed immensely to the sustenance of our nascent democracy.''

Ikechukwu said Tinubu's history as a freedom fighter, former governor of Lagos, and a thoroughbred politician is what leadership and service to the people entail.

She added:

"The candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sure bet to victory for the APC if he is given the ticket. We dare say that amongst the array of presidential aspirants in the country, none can boast of the pedigree and track record of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"He is at home with all Nigerians regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliations. He believes in One Nigeria, which has characterized his conduct and contributions to nation-building over decades.''

She said Tinubu is a cosmopolitan Nigerian who has lived a life of service to the country, adding that his progressive leadership style is second to none.

She continued:

"The APC Women for Good Governance is elated with the presidential aspiration of Tinubu. We use this medium to endorse him as the APC presidential candidate that would secure electoral victory for the party come 2023.''

2023: APC group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

In a related development, the All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum have tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

On his part, Senator Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

