Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to intensify his campaign strategies ahead of the 2023 general election

Tinubu who is seeking to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party APC met with the incumbent speakers of states led by the party

He reiterated that he has the capacity to lead the country and effect developmental change for the greater good of Nigerians.

In a bid to further strengthen and solidify his campaign for the presidential ticket of the All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu says he is the right candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to The Nation newspaper, the national leader of the APC stated that Nigeria needs a courageous leader like himself that will effect developmental transformation in the country.

Bola Tinubu when asked about Osinbajo's declaration stated that he had no son grown enough to declare. Phot Credit: (Bola Tinubu)

Source: Twitter

Tinubu who was speaking at the consultative parley with incumbent legislative speakers of APC-led states said that he has the capacity to steer the ship of the country, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria.

”Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.”

The theme was ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’ and was hosted by Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

‘Tinubu remains APC’s best presidential candidate’ - Group

Similarly a coalition of APC support group said the concur with the notion that Tinubu is the best candidate for the top seat in Ado Rock.

According a report DailyTrust newspaper, the group stated this in a press released issued in Abuja by its chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu.

The group noted that the party must play an instrumental part to ensure Tinubu secures the presidential ticket.

2023: Tinubu issues controversial comment on Osibanjo declaration

In another development, barely 12hours after the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to his declaration.

Legit.ng reported that when the APC stalwart was asked by journalists “Your son has just declared” he was quick to respond as he denied Yemi Osinbajo has his son.

He said:

“I have no son grown enough to declare.”

Why Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, says lawyer

Similarly, some individual has also greeted the ambition of the Vice President with criticism stating why he should not be elected.

Festus Ogun, a legal practitioner, said the Vice President was a key leader in the administration of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari and should not be considered for the top seat.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

Source: Legit.ng