PDP members in the south and the north are currently in the state of dilemma as both region vehemently disagrees on the terms for the selection of the party's flag bearer

The northern counterpart are suing for a consensus candidacy option for the selection of the party's candidate

Meanwhile, those in the south says the party must respect and follow the age long tradition of zoning as stipulate in the PDP constitution

The quest to select the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) may have been concluded for an open contest.

According to a report by PM News, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party has no preferred presidential candidate.

Legit.ng gathered that Ayu made this statement on Wednesday, April 13 during a consultative meeting hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Ayu however stated that all 17 candidates who has purchased the N40 million presidential form were all qualified to lead the country.

He stated that these candidates have the capacity to do better than the ruling party APC.

Ayu however expressed optimism that Nigerians will cast their votes for the PDP in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said:

"We are happy Nigerians will vote for PDP massively. We are very close to the endpoint of rescuing this county and it is my prayer that by next year, we will be at eagle square taking over power to redeem this country.

I am most qualified for the presidency - Governor Bala

Also speaking at the meeting, the host, Governor Bala Muhammed stated that he is the most qualified candidate to fly the flag of the party.

Bala who has served in various capacity of government as a minister, senator and currently a governor says his resume says it all.

He said:

“I am offering myself to run for this office, out of the need to serve because I have served in various level as a media man as a civil servant as a senator, a legislator now as a governor.

“I believe I am one of the best. But I am not found to be one of the best. I am ready to work with anybody that you bring out."

Nigeria is divided, it needs a unifier - Saraki

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has stated that the PDP needs a neutral candidate hat is devoid of any religious bigotry and ethnocentrism.

He said the party must entrust its mandate in the hands of one who understand the economy of the country, and its youths and must embody other criteria that make him worthy.

He said:

“Today, the kind of president we need is a president that understands these issues. If the president does not understand the issues as we have seen, he cannot provide leadership."

Zoning: Saraki meets with Governor Ugwuanyi

Similarly, Saraki also met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state to further sell his consensus candidacy idea for the party.

Ugwuanyi while reacting to the consultative visit urged Bukola Saraki and his delegates to ensure fairness and equity in the selection process.

Saraki however used the opportunity to clear the air over speculations that the idea of consensus was a northern agenda.

