The presidential aspiration of the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has gotten a major boost ahead of the 2023 general election

This is as the former governor of Ekiti state drummed support for Wike as he received the PDP presidential nomination form in Port Harcourt

The elder statesman, Fayose who described the governor as a nobleman noted that he is a brother and a friend to Wike

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has called for support for Governor Nyesom Wike’s presidential ambition.

Mr Fayose described the Rivers governor as a man with exemplary character, Premium Times report.

He spoke highly of Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt when a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, said to be Mr Wike’s friends, presented the party presidential nomination form to the governor.

Ahead of 2023, Wike gets a key endorsement from former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Mr Fayose said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As an elder statesman, I know what is right and just. I am here as his brother, his friend, to a man with exemplary character. For Governor Wike, what you see is what you get."

The presentation ceremony is captured in a video clip posted on Governor Wike’s Facebook page.

The form is said to have been purchased for Mr Wike by some of his friends in the PDP.

2023: If you don't have a road map do not run for president - Fayose's son tells former governor

Funso, one of Ayodele Fayose's children has warned the former governor of Ekiti state not to run for the office of president if he has no road map to get Nigerians out of the mess they’re in right now.

The son of ex-governor Fayose made this known via his InstaStory, @iamfayose on Wednesday, March 30, ahead of the 2023 election.

Funso in reaction to the recent terrorist attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna railway condemned the present administration for its failure to tackle insecurity.

Yahaya Bello reveals what Nigerians demand from APC presidential candidate

In another report, Governor Bello said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) needs a presidential candidate who would turn the country’s fortunes around irrespective of where such person comes from.

It was reported that the governor made this assertion on Monday, March 28, when he spoke on a TV programme.

Bello opined that the basic requirements of the presidential candidate are all that is needed and required by Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng