Presidential aspirant, Pius Anyim has made a big demand from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Senator who will be contesting the nation's most exalted position under the PDP urged Nigerians to call him out if he fails to fulfill his election promises after one year

Anyim also promised a platform would be provided for broad-based consultations and frank dialogue on a generally acceptable new foundation

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a presidential aspirant on Wednesday, April 13, in Abuja, urged Nigerians to recall him if after one year in office he failed to perform.

Anyim made this assertion during a presentation to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NEC) after submitting his nomination form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, his vision is to build a Nigeria everyone will be proud of as he has the experience to make it happen, The Guardian reports.

The Senator returned his forms to contest the presidential primary election of his party, the PDP. Photo credit: Anyim Pius Anyim

He said:

“I will return to government as president of Nigeria and if I run this country for one year, and you don’t see the difference between light and darkness, you can recall me."

What his government would do

Anyim said that politically, his administration would consider consensus on the structure of Nigeria, governance system and national ideals or aspirations.

He stressed that lack of consensus on the areas was the cause of disunity and mutual suspicion threatening the nation presently.

