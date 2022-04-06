Governor Nyesom Wike has wooed members of the Gombe state chapter of the PDP to support his aspiration to be the party's presidential flagbearer

During a visit to the northeast state, the Rivers state governor called on the stakeholders in Gombe to join hands with him in his quest to lead Nigeria

The governor stated that PDP members need to rescue Nigeria from dying by voting him as the party's presidential candidate

Gombe - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he has the capacity and energy required to serve and salvage Nigeria as its president come 2023.

Governor Wike made the declaration at Gombe when he visited leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as part of ongoing consultation ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

Governor Wike (middle) at the Gombe PDP secretariat during his consultation visit. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Addressing stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Gombe, the state capital, Punch newspaper quoted the governor as saying:

“If you want PDP to win the election in 2023 I have made myself available. Give me the ticket, let me go and take the power for you. We are talking about who can take this power from APC (All Progressives Congress). That person is me.”

