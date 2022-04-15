Governor Nyesom Wike is coming out to contest the number one position in the country and is meeting stakeholders across the country

The Rivers leader was in Benin, Edo state, where he boasted about being capable of solving Nigeria's problems if given the opportunity to lead

The governor also met with the Oba of Benin who promised to keep praying for him and also wished him well

The ongoing war between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his colleague in Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, continued on Thursday, April 14, when the former visited Benin city.

Wike was in Benin for “consultations” with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his presidential bid, The Cable reports.

The Rivers governor did not pay a courtesy visit to Obaseki, nor did the Edo governor and his deputy attend Wike's meeting.

Governor Wike is asking for an opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Wike was also said to have avoided the Edo secretariat of the PDP in Benin. The state chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, is Obaseki’s loyalist.

The relationship between the two south-south governors has been sour for a while.

Speaking during his visit, the Rivers leader said the opposition party needs a candidate with the capacity to take power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and he believes he is the best person for the job.

He stated:

“Give me the ticket and have your confidence that we will take over power in May 2023. Don’t allow anybody to disabuse your mind from voting for Wike. We cannot continue to give excuses why we are losing elections."

According to him, he can tackle the many challenges facing Nigeria if given the PDP presidential ticket.

Oba of Benin prays for Wike

Wike who also paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, promised to curb insecurity if given a chance to be Nigeria's president, The Nation reports.

On his part, the Oba of Benin prayed for Wike and wished him well in his endeavour.

The monarch said:

“Wike is our son, we love him and if I say so, I believe I am speaking on behalf of our ancestors. We will keep praying for him, so that he does not come across anybody that will mislead him, that will misinform him and may he and his family not come across harm.

”We must continue to hold on to our traditions and customs, because of its superiority over others.”

Wike meets Calabar delegates

The Rivers governor during a consultative tour to Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, insisted that the PDP must adopt the zoning policy as he played down the consensus candidacy option.

Legit.ng reported that Wike said he will not compromise his presidential ambition over the idea of consensus candidacy as suggested by some PDP big wigs.

The outspoken governor also aimed a dig at Senator Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal over the adoption of consensus candidacy for the PDP in selecting a presidential candidate.

