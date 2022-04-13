Many appointees of state governors are now resigning their appointment following orders from state governors

Agale of resignations is sweeping through states following governors’ directives to political appointees interested in vying for offices in next year’s general election to resign.

The governors are enforcing the provision of Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act which stipulates that appointees such as commissioners, special advisers and others should quit to be eligible to participate either as delegates or contestants at the convention of their political parties.

Political parties have a June 3 cut off date to complete their primaries, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

No less than 12 governors have asked their appointees to quit. And they have been complying.

Yesterday, eight appointees of the Ondo State government indicated interest to leave after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu issued a 48-hour ultimatum.

Two officials have resigned in Ogun State according to Commissioner for Information, Mr. Waheed Odusile.

Akeredolu’s directive, conveyed in a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu, gave tomorrow as a deadline.

Names of the eight political appointees set to bow out were not made known but those who have begun subtle campaigns ahead of next year’s general election include Information Commissioner Donald Ojogo, who is eyeing the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency’s ticket; Special Adviser on Investment Boye Oyewumi, who is gunning for the Ondo South senatorial seat; Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe, who has indicated an interest in the Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency and Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora, Victor Ategbole, who is seeking to run for the Akoko Southwest/Akoko Southeast Federal Constituency.

Government sources also said some special assistants and aides to elected council chairmen might also resign.

Like Adamu, another APC chieftain resigns his position

Legit.ng reported that Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo has tendered his resignation from Governor Rotimi's Akeredolu's government.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Tuesday, April 12, directed political appointees and public office holders with interest in contesting for various positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign on or before the next Thursday.

Akeredolu’s directive is contained in a circular dated Monday, April 11, 2022, and signed by the secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

2023: Resign now if you want to contest, Governor Masari tells cabinet

Also, Governor Masari has issued a note of warning to members of his cabinet to resign if they want to contest for a political position at the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, it is expedient that the statutory provision of the new electoral act must be followed by members of his cabinet and other political appointees.

He made this pronouncement at a media parley with journalists on Tuesday, March 15, shortly after a meeting with his cabinet members, which also included the presence of his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

