A Nigerian man who graduated from the faculty of law at the University of Nsukka shared how he lost his job at Meta

The man, who also bagged a master’s in law from Harvard Law School, posts his other achievements online

His experience triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across the story shared their observation

A Nigerian man, Chris Ogbodo, shared how he got laid off from his job at Facebook under Meta.

He posted all his accomplishments and the days of his humble beginning while growing up in Nigeria.

A US-based UNN law graduate shares how he lost job at Meta, posts achievements. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chris Ogbodo

Source: UGC

UNN graduate shares how he lost Meta job

On his LinkedIn page, Chris Ogbodo shared what he received from the company after he was laid off.

His words on his LinkedIn post read:

"From attending elementary school in rural Nigeria with a metal slate on my head and walking for hours to the nearest school in one of the most remote parts of Agu Udene Umabor hashtag#Nsukka to attending the oldest law school in west Africa as a Unilever Ambaasador - Joseph Abah - to graduating top of my class after dropping out from school in my 3rd year to work as the first undergraduate Google Policy Fellow in Africa to landing my dream jobs at PwC Nigeria under Taiwo Oyedele and Moshood Olajide before heading to law school where I graduated as one of the overall best student from the Nigerian Law School and in the top 0.2% of 5800+ students across six campuses in one of the most rigorous educational institutions in Africa.

"To again landing my dream job at TEMPLARS following after my inspiration Kenneth O. D. Okwor, Ph.D. - the pride of Nsukka and being fortunate to work under Desmond Ogba, Dupe Dabiri, Chike Obianwu and the venerable Godwin Omoaka, SAN, FCIArb to accepting the offer to become Meta’s policy lead for English west Africa - a difficult shoe to fill after Akua Gyekye extraordinary leadership.

"To coming to terms with getting laid off from Facebook, thankfully with a generous severance package, but sadly within months of being diagnosed with two life treating ailment. This forced me to radically reevaluate my life, prioritizes and try to figure out what really mattered most to me.

"As part of this process, I left the city and relocated back to Nsukka, and there applied and got into Harvard Law School , Columbia University and others - I will go on to graduate with honors in three courses at HLS- including in my LLM 100+ pages thesis paper while on a full Tution Scholarship in excess of $200,000.

"It is against this backdrop that I am absolutely humbled, thrilled and beyond stoked to announce with gratitude to God, that this fall, I'll be pursuing my MBA at Harvard Business School. While studying for my LL.M., I self petitioned for my EB 1A without a lawyer, without a consultant, but with a roadmap and faith in God. As fate will have it, I got approved on my first submission."

A Nigerian man who attended Harvard shares how he lost his job at Meta. Photo: Meta

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng