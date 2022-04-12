Donald Ojogo has now tendered his resignation from Governor Rotimi's Akeredolu's government with immediate effect

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo has tendered his resignation from Governor Rotimi's Akeredolu's government.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Tuesday, April 12, directed political appointees and public office holders with interest in contesting for various positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign on or before the next Thursday.

Akeredolu’s directive is contained in a circular dated Monday, April 11, 2022, and signed by the secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by the commissioner media office of his campaign organisation, he resigned to contest as Member , House of Representatives (Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency).

The statement read:

"Ondo state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo resigns amidst growing support for his aspiration to contest as Member , House of Representatives (Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency).

"His resignation takes effect from Thursday, April 14, 2022. He appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, for the support so far while assuring that their journey of political bonding has just begun."

