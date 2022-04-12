Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the immediate resignation of his appointees who are interested to join the 2023 race

Akeredolu gave the charge in a circular dated Monday, April 11, and signed by the secretary to the state government

The governor noted that this move backed by the new Electoral law must be strictly adhered to by members of his cabinets

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Tuesday, April 12, directed political appointees and public office holders with interest in contesting for various positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign on or before the next Thursday.

Akeredolu’s directive is contained in a circular dated Monday, April 11, 2022, and signed by the secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

PM News reports that the Ondo state governor said such ambitious appointees are to submit their letters of resignation on or before Thursday, April 14.

Akeredolu orders appointees contesting for any position to resign within 48 hours. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi.

Source: Facebook

Part of the memo reads:

“In line with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political and Public office holders desirous of participating in electoral process either as contestants for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April, 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance."

Meanwhile, there are some serving commissioners and aides of the governor who have shown interest in some elective positions ranging from the state House of Assembly to the Senate, Daily Independent added.

If all the commissioners and aides affected tender their resignation by Thursday, this would give the governor another opportunity to compensate some members of his party, All Progressives Congress(APC) by appointing them as commissioners and aides.

