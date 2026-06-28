A Nigerian lady celebrated as she bagged a degree from the Federal University, Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) and signed out in style

The lady, who earlier bagged an OND, narrated her academic journey and how she finally bagged a degree

Her experience triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across the story congratulated the woman on her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Benson Margret, celebrated as she bagged a degree in finance from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The lady narrated her academic journey and how she struggled to gain admission into the university.

A lady who had upper credit in OND bags degree in FUOYE and breaks family record. Photo: Benson Margret

Source: UGC

FUOYE student bags degree after OND

On her LinkedIn page, Benson Margret shared how she broke a family record as she graduated.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"OND ✅ B.Sc. ✅ Master's in View... The Journey of Resilience! Yesterday, I officially signed out from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with a B.Sc. in Finance! But looking back, this journey was anything but a straight line.

"In 2018, I gained admission into The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where I studied Banking and Finance for my National Diploma (ND). I graduated with a strong Upper Credit, but I knew I wanted more for myself. I wasn't ready to stop there.

"I tried processing my school transcript to secure a direct entry into the university, but the doors kept closing and it wasn't coming through. Instead of giving up or letting frustration win, I took a leap of faith, I sat for JAMB all over again. I chose Finance once more, passed the cut-off mark, and got into FUOYE.

"Today, I am not just celebrating a degree; I am celebrating resilience. Standing here as a B.Sc. Finance graduate, I am incredibly proud to say that I am officially the first graduate in my family!

"Mom and Dad, we did it! As I turn this page, I am focused on integrating Data Analytics into my finance expertise. With my OND and B.Sc. officially bagged, the learning never stops, M.Sc. is firmly in view! Thank you, God. Thank you to my amazing family, supportive mentors, and friends who stood by me from the very foundation of this academic journey. Thank you Jesus!! With a Grateful heart."

A Nigerian lady who had an OND celebrated as she signed out of FUOYE in style. Photo: Benson Margret

Source: UGC

Reactions as FUOYE student bags degree

Daniel Scott H. said:

"The OND to B.Sc. route gives you something direct, entry students miss. you've seen how financial systems work before studying theory, so concepts click faster. that practical foundation makes your Masters way more concrete than abstract learning ever could."

Adedayo Adebiyi said:

"Congratulations to you Benson Margret Greater heights and achievements."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng