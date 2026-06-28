A relative of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo made startling allegations about how the actor’s final days were handled

The family claims they were kept in the dark about his worsening health and are demanding answers over key decisions

The emotional statement has sparked widespread reactions, leaving many eager to know what really happened

The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has raised serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death. His relative, Davido Ekubo, has spoken out, making explosive claims about how the actor’s final days were handled.

In a recent post, David Ekubo alleged that Alexx’s stepmother failed to inform his biological sister about the deterioration of his health. He wrote:

Alexx Ekubo’s relative recounts unusual incidents linked to actor's death. Credit: @alexxekubo, @davidekubo

Source: Instagram

“We are Igbo’s, and we have a culture. Let the blogger let us know if they would allow such in their own family. This stepmother sat quietly and watched him as his health deteriorated, vital organs removed and till he took his last breath without informing his only biological sister, who has being on the journey of life with him. Yes, only a stepmother would do that. No real mother would do that to siblings or children that she birth.”

He further questioned why private details about Alexx’s medical condition were shared publicly but withheld from his immediate family.

“It is amazing how convenient it is for the clients of this blogger to provide such detailed private and personal information regarding Alex Ikenna Ekubo to the public and on social media, but not to his only biological sister and family. If the family was as bad as they are trying to portray, why did you find it necessary that we should come and carry our dead? If we are qualified important enough to take our dead, then we are qualified to ask questions.”

David Ekubo expressed deep pain over being denied the chance to support Alexx during his illness or say goodbye before his passing.

“Firstly, you denied us the opportunity to have possibly made a difference. Secondly, you denied us the opportunity to say goodbye. You have got to be a wicked and heartless being to put us through such trauma.”

He also clarified that the family does not recognise claims about Alexx being married, stressing that their questions are directed solely at his stepmother.

“Please note that we are not aware that Alex is married to anyone; therefore, let it be very clear that we do not have any issues or questions for the lady paraded as his wife on the internet. Our questions again are for Alex’s stepmother, who came to know Alex later in life.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo’s relative's claims

David Ekubo's statement has stirred reactions online, as fans and colleagues continue to mourn the beloved actor.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

herma_1025 said:

"You were the first person who brought everything to social media before the blogger responded, if you were sensible and reasonable enough, you’d have known that your brother stayed away from social media for these same reasons."

nwanyiakonam said:

So, who escorted Alex to go pay bride price , if his father's people were not aware? Tradition demands his father's people go with him Did his father go ? As painful as it is , it's quite late . Family should have stepped in while Alex was alive .I only have a problem with the fact I didn't see Chioma, read scriptures or something during the funeral. She's the Ada and the his elder sister."

hes_toh said:

"Please speak out do not allow anybody to shut you up, Chioma should speak out and fight for his brother too. That stepmother may have bewitched him and turned him against his own, Chioma should fight that arranged wife for property-grabbing away."

janesocial_ said:

"This is going to be too much on Anwuli and i already pity for her because if Chioma his sister contest in court about this issue and she says the marriage was fraud because the brother was sick omoh everything for will go pause o😭😭😭."

lorlorskincare_ said:

"You’re trying to ruin the legacy Alexx built😢 that guy hates being on blog and now you av succeed in making blogs post him every 2sec, if u guys where not comfortable with how he kpai, I think 🤔 that should av been resolved before his burial 🪦 beside dragging this on internet will not change anything but rather can reduce Alex reputation, social media isn’t police station or court, there’s nothing much we can do here aside everyone giving their 2cent👏👏."

drfahaabs said:

"I thought Alex father is alive..so I don't know between you and the father who has the right to make accusations."

Alexx Ekubo’s relative shares new details that have left many talking. Credit: @alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng