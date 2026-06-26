APC chieftain Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka said President Bola Tinubu remained the strongest option for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election

He credited the Tinubu administration with improving government revenue, attracting investor confidence and implementing reforms

Obidike pointed to student loans, increased federal allocations to states and social intervention programmes as evidence of the administration's achievements

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the strongest contender ahead of the 2027 presidential election, insisting there is no vacancy at the Presidential Villa.

Obidike, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clarivo Oil and Gas Limited, said the Tinubu administration inherited serious economic challenges but has taken difficult decisions aimed at restoring stability and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

APC chieftain Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Why did APC chieftain back Tinubu?

Speaking with journalists, he argued that the Federal Government's economic reforms have begun producing positive results. He pointed to improved government revenue, changes in the foreign exchange market and increased investor confidence as signs that the administration is moving in the right direction.

In a statement made vailable to Legit.ng, The APC chieftain also said Nigeria's trade balance has improved, adding that exports now exceed imports. According to him, this reflects growing confidence in the country's economic direction.

He further cited the Federal Government's Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which he said has distributed more than N400 billion to about eight million households. He added that allocations to state governments have also increased following fiscal reforms, giving sub national governments more resources for development.

President Bola Tinubu receives backing from the APC chieftain, who declares there was no vacancy at Aso Rock. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

What achievements did Obidike list?

Obidike described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the administration's most successful initiatives. He said the scheme has expanded access to higher education by providing interest free loans to eligible students.

He also noted that public universities have experienced relative industrial peace since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023. According to him, there has been no nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities during the period.

The APC leader also listed several infrastructure projects underway across the country. They include the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto Badagry Super Highway, the Kaduna Kano Rail Line and the Kano Katsina Maradi Rail Project.

What message did he send Nigerians?

Obidike also referred to efforts to modernise key seaports, including Lekki Deep Sea Port, Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port and Onne Port. He said the projects are expected to improve trade efficiency and accommodate larger vessels.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient with the administration's policies. He expressed confidence that the reforms would deliver greater economic benefits over time.

Obidike maintained that President Tinubu has shown the leadership needed to move the country forward and remains well placed to retain public support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde: PDP will beat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is on course to secure victory in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

He spoke on Monday, May 4, during the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of a faction of the party in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng