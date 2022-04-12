Breaking: Trouble in Tinubu's Camp as Vice President Osinbajo Meets APC Senators
- In his efforts to succeed in the forthcoming general elections, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has continued to make consultations in the polity
- This is as the Nigerian politician has announced via a letter his planned meeting with the ruling APC Senate caucus
- The letter which was addressed to the Senate and signed by the leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, the VP will on Tuesday evening host the Senators to Iftar
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday evening, April 12, host Senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar, breaking of fast.
This development was contained in a letter of the invitation read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the plenary, according to The Nation.
The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.
VP's meeting
The meeting is expected to take place at his Aguda House, in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, by 6.30 pm.
Osinbajo on Sunday evening, April 10, hosted APC Governors for Iftar where he informed them of his ambition to contest for the office of President in 2023.
The VP is also expected to formally inform the APC Senators of his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Iftar.
Why Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, lawyer reveals
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, has criticised the presidential ambition of the vice president, stating why he should not be elected.
Ogun said the Vice President was a key leader in the administration of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari and should not be considered for the top seat.
He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.
List of 4 set of people that are not happy with Osinbajo's declaration
The recent declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has not gone down well with some set of Nigerians. Many of these people are not happy based on their own political associations or certain beliefs.
Analysts have said the candidacy of Professor Yemi Osinbajo would divide the Southwest governors and indeed the ruling APC, especially the chances of a southern president.
From reactions on social media, it can be deduced that many people are not happy with Osinbajo over his declaration.
