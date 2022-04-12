The newly elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from the Nigerian Senate.

Adamu resigned during the Senate plenary alongside his deputy (north) Abubakar Kyari on Tuesday, April 12.

Leadership reports that the duo had submitted their letter of resignation from the Senate to the Upper Chamber.

The letter addressed to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, was read on the floor at the commencement of the plenary.

The Cable reports that Adamu and Kyari before their resignation represented Nasarawa West and Borno North senatorial districts of both Nasarawa and Borno states at the Senate.

In addition, Lawan after reading the letter from the APC elected leaders announced an invitation from the vice president Yemi Osinbajo to members of the Senate APC caucus.

The Senate president said Osinbajo's invite to his official residence in Abuja would take place after Iftar on Tuesday, April 12, evening.

Is it illegal for Adamu to retain his seat as senator while serving as APC chairman? Lawyer reacts

Senators Adamu and Kyari can serve as APC’s chairman and deputy chairman (North) respectively and still retain their Senate seats, Festus Ogun had said.

Ogun, a constitutional lawyer, said it is not illegal for Senators Adamu and Kyari to serve in both capacities.

Nevertheless, the renowned lawyer urged the two to resign from Senate and focus on their new jobs, noting that it is impossible for them to efficiently run the two officers simultaneously.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

In other news, the newly-elected chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Adamu, on Thursday, April 7, said the APC would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

