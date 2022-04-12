Supporters of Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu exchanged words online after the vice president's declaration for 2023

People loyal to the APC national leader accused Osinbajo of betraying his benefactor who is also running for president

After months of speculations, Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, released a video on social media declaring his intention to run for president

Following Yemi Osinbajo's declaration of his presidential ambition, support groups loyal to the vice president and All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have engaged in a war of words.

The Punch reported loyalists of the two APC chieftains took shots at each other on social media, television, and radio shortly after supporters of the vice-president in several states took to the streets to celebrate.

Support groups loyal to Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu were engaged in a war of words Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The drama on social media took another turn as ‘Judas’ trended at number one on Twitter with many Tinubu supporters accusing the vice-president of betraying his benefactor who is also contesting for the presidency.

The Tinubu supporters also claimed the fact that the purported betrayal was taking place barely days before Good Friday was not coincidental.

Aregbesola may back Osinbajo

It was gathered that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, might support the vice president’s ambition.

It was also learned that Aregbesola, who is currently at war with his former godfather, Tinubu, may be part of the Osinbajo support movement as the faction loyal to him in Osun state hailed the vice president and described him as a friend.

2023: Southwest governors divided

In another report by Vanguard, the aspirations of Tinubu and Osinbajo seem to have divided governors elected on the platform of the party.

Supporters of the duo were locked in claims and counter-claims on Monday, April 11, over who has more support among the governors.

Tinubu, a two-time governor of Lagos said he has the backing of 13 of the 22 APC governors and support of delegates from non- APC states while dismissing claims that Osinbajo is a threat to his aspiration.

2023: Group frowns at VP Osinbajo’s presidential declaration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hours after declaring his presidential ambition, the Northern Christians Movement frowned at the action of Osinbajo.

The movement in a statement issued by its president, Rev. Jonah Omera in Abuja on Monday, April 11 wondered why the vice president joined the race when his political benefactor had already indicated an interest in the position.

The group expressed bewilderment that Osinbajo did not see anything wrong in disregarding the kind of mentor/mentee relationship that existed between himself and Tinubu, arguing that the vice president betrayed and dishonoured Tinubu through his declaration.

2023: Osinbajo's Declaration Not a Threat to Tinubu's Ambition, Lagos APC Spokesman

In a related development, Lagos state APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo reacted to the presidential declaration of the vice president.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Oladejo disclosed the VP's announcement at this period is expected, adding that the APC primaries would determine how the game would play out in 2023.

He said:

"There is no problem. We knew he was going to declare. They should allow us to go to the primary. Let him come and face Asiwaju (Tinubu). There is no problem."

