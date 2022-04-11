The race for the presidential ticket of the ruling party APC has entered a fever pitch as Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo will go head to head

Tinubu has also intensified his campaign plans as he met with 12 APC governors on Monday, April 11 in Abuja.

While reacting to Osinbajo's declaration for the presidential seat, he stated that his mission is to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

Barely 12hours after the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to his declaration.

DailyTrust reports that when the APC stalwart was asked by journalists “Your son has just declared” he was quick to respond as he denied Yemi Osinbajo has his son.

Bola Tinubu on Monday, April 11 in Abuja met with 12 APC governors to further intensify his campaign strategy. Photo Credit: (Tunde Rahman)

Source: UGC

He said:

“I have no son grown enough to declare.”

Legit.ng gathered that the APC stalwart stated this on Monday, April 11 in Abuja after a meeting of governors of the party.

2023: My mission is to succeed Buhari, says Tinubu

When asked about the outcome of the meeting, Tinubu stated that the meeting was to intensify his ambition and bid for the top seat in Aso Rock at the 2023 general election.

He said:

“My mission is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party (APC) for my ambition and my mission to become the president of the federal republic of Nigeria to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.”

Why Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, says lawyer

Contrastingly, some individual has criticised the presidential ambition of the Vice President stating why he should not be elected.

According to Festus Ogun, a legal practitioner, he said the Vice President was a key leader in the administration of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari and should not be considered for the top seat.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

Source: Legit.ng