A coalition of APC support groups and civil society groups have drummed support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu

The groups in a five-point communique declared that Tinubu remained the best consensus candidate for the 2023 election

According to them, Tinubu is one candidate that can guarantee electoral success for the ruling party in the presidential election

Abuja - All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the best consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election, according to coalitions of some APC support groups and civil society groups.

Daily Trust reports that the groups made this known in a five-point communique issued in Abuja at the end of a two-day conference.

In the communique signed by Ndubuisi Nwobu, the chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, secretary, communique drafting committee, and eight others, APC must do all within its power to ensure that the candidature of Tinubu becomes a reality.

According to the groups, the former Lagos state governor is one candidate that presents an intimidating credential that can guarantee electoral success for the APC in 2023.

It was gathered that this is in view of the APC chieftain's leadership qualities. The five-point communique reads in part:

“The APC should initiate mechanisms towards sensitising its members on the benefits of consensus building towards the actualisation of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.”

2023: Forget south-east, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader

The leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Saidu, said the north must support Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, as a payback for his numerous support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saidu, also the national coordinator of, the Arewa Initiative for Peaceful Coexistence in Southern Nigeria (AIPCSN), made this disclosure on Thursday, April 7, in Port Harcourt.

He also lends his support to the clamour for a power shift from the North to the South in 2023.

2023: God has chosen Tinubu to lead Nigerians to Promised Land, cleric says

In another report, the founder of the New Heaven Evangelical Ministries, Akwanga in Nasarawa state, Bishop Lawrence Marke, has said God revealed to him that Tinubu has been ordained to lead Nigerians to the promised land.

Marke assured that according to a revelation from God to him, Tinubu can achieve this once he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking at a special prayer session organised in Abuja for Tinubu's presidential ambition, Marke said that the former Lagos governor is the chosen one who would sail the nation to the promised land.

Source: Legit.ng