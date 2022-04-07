Former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, has been described as the best leader for APC;'s consensus candidate

This description of Tinubu was given by a joint group of civil society groups and some APC support groups

According to the groups, it is only Tinubu candidacy can guarantee victory for the ruling party at the 2023 election

The Joint Civil Society Groups in Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups have said that Ahmed Tinubu remains the best consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

In a five-point communique signed by Ndubuisi Nwobu, the chairman, the communique drafting Committee; Mohammed Abubakar, the secretary and eight others after a two-day conference in Abuja on Thursday, April 7.

The conference was centred on the strategic role of consensus building and what the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC holds for Nigeria.

Tinubu's leadership qualities

The groups warned the APC to make sure its leadership does everything within its power to ensure that the candidature of Tinubu becomes a reality in view of their leadership qualities.

According to the communique, Tinubu is one candidate that presents an intimidating credential and can guarantee electoral success for the APC in the presidential elections.

It added that all stakeholders of the party need to rally support for the presidential aspiration of Tinubu in his bid in the overall interest of the party.

The communique read in part:

"APC should initiate mechanisms towards sensitizing its members on the benefits of consensus building towards the actualization of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The communique noted that the conference, which was well attended, had participants pushing forward brilliant ideas on the way forward for the country.

It stressed that there is an emphasis on the presidential aspiration of Tinubu following his efforts at reaching out to numerous stakeholders across the country on his presidential ambition.

The communique further pointed out that emphasis was made on Tinubu's track record, stressing his exceptional commitment to ensuring sustainable growth and development in numerous ways.

It also noted stated that Tinubu has continued to be a bridge-builder whose ultimate desire is one Nigeria.

The communique added:

"The issues surrounding consensus building for political parties towards selecting candidates for elective positions have generated comments in the polity.

"A consensus-building approach allows groups to reach an overwhelming agreement among relevant stakeholders and maximize possible gains for everyone. The APC deployed this model during its national convention."

"It was deemed a success and an indication that if this model is adopted for its presidential primaries, there is the likelihood for the best candidate to emerge and thereby increasing the chances of political success."

