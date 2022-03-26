The national leader of the All Progressives Congress has been described as one after God's heart in terms of leading Nigeria

This declaration was made by a Nigerian cleric, Bishop Lawrence Marke, who said that Tinubu has been chosen to lead Nigerians to the promised land

According to Marke, the APC leader has shown in many ways that he has the interest of Nigerians at heart

The founder of the New Heaven Evangelical Ministries, Akwanga in Nasarawa state, Bishop Lawrence Marke, has said God revealed to him that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been ordained to lead Nigerians to the promised land.

Marke assured that according to a revelation from God to him, Tinubu can achieve this once he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Bishop Marke has said that God is at peace with Bola Tinubu. Photo: Charles Eke

Speaking at a special prayer session organised in Abuja for Tinubu's presidential ambition, Marke said that the former Lagos governor is the chosen one who would sail the nation to the promised land.

He noted that among all those who have declared their intention to run for the presidency, God is at peace with Tinubu and has made it clear that the people will rejoice with the former Lagos governor at the helm of affairs of Nigeria.

Bishop Marke said:

"God chooses a man for his people in ways that we cannot begin to understand. Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu is someone God has chosen.

"How do you know a leader? You know a leader by the way they have impacted the public in the past, by the way, they do all they can with what they have to lead the public in good faith."

Why Nigerians need to support Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

He said Nigeria has been stagnant for years because of the lack of religious harmony, adding that the nation needed a leader like Tinubu who is not religiously biased.

His words:

"Nigeria has had the religious clash issues for so many years, this being one of the basic reasons we are suffering what we are today.

"Nigeria needs a leader who is not religiously biased, a leader who does not support a religious sect for any reason, whatsoever."

"Nigeria needs a fearless leader who is not bent by any religious sect, one that remains unbiased in his decision making."

The clergyman also added that Nigeria needs a man like Tinubu because according to him, in many instances, Tinubu has shown himself as one who has the interest of the people at heart.

Marke said it will be unreasonable for Nigerians not to see what God has set before their eyes.

