The presidential aspiration of the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten yet another major boost

This is as the leader of the Arewa Initiative has drummed support for the national leader of the ruling APC

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful has continued to make consultations and seek the blessings of notable leaders and clerics in the country

The leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Saidu, says the North must support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, as a payback for his numerous support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saidu, also the national coordinator of, the Arewa Initiative for Peaceful Coexistence in Southern Nigeria (AIPCSN), made this disclosure on Thursday,m April 7, in Port Harcourt, PM News report.

He also lends his support to the clamour for a power shift from the North to the South in 2023.

The Arewa leader made case for zoning while noting that power must shift to the southern region of the country in 2023.

He said:

“So in PDP there is no zoning arrangement currently, that means anybody from any part of the country can contest, but in APC if the power must shift it must go to South West and Tinubu."

Tinubu's contributions so far

Saidu, also a human rights activist, said that the ACF met after the election and recognised the contributions of Tinubu towards Buhari’s reelection.

He added:

“If actually, we are having a power shift in 2023 then it should go to South West and Tinubu because he has demonstrated love for the North.

“Tinubu has the best credential to fly the APC ticket in 2023."

El-Rufai reacts, thanks Tinubu

Governor El-Rufai has appreciated and thanked Tinubu for showing solidarity with the people of Kaduna state over the recent attack by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium.

He also thanked Tinubu for his commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria.

El-Rufai added that he is aware of Tinubu’s presidential ambition just as he noted that Nigeria is currently at a cross-road and must take difficult decisions to get the right leaders.

2023: God has chosen Tinubu to lead Nigerians to Promised Land, cleric says

In another report, the founder of the New Heaven Evangelical Ministries, Akwanga in Nasarawa state, Bishop Lawrence Marke, has said God revealed to him that Tinubu has been ordained to lead Nigerians to the promised land.

Marke assured that according to a revelation from God to him, Tinubu can achieve this once he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking at a special prayer session organised in Abuja for Tinubu's presidential ambition, Marke said that the former Lagos governor is the chosen one who would sail the nation to the promised land.

