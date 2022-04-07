The warring factions of the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a meeting with the party's reconciliation committee

Led by Governor Samuel Ortom, the committee said that all parties involved in the Edo PDP crisis have agreed to sheath their swords

According to Ortom, the committee has resolved all the issues and all members are going back to Edo state as one family

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, April 6, said that the crisis that had engulfed the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been resolved.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the warring parties at the Benue State Governor's Lodge, Abuja, Ortom who is the chairman of the party's reconciliation committee said all the issues bedevilling the party in Edo have been resolved.

Ortom said the crisis in Edo state PDP has finally been resolved by his committee. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

A statement signed by Ortom's chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur and sent to Legit.ng said members of the committee and the warring faction from Edo were beaming with smiles after the meeting which lasted over six hours ended.

Ikyur said Ortom who was flanked by members of the committee as well as Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Dan Orbih made brief remarks to journalists on the outcome of the prolonged meeting.

Ortom said:

"As you are aware, the national executive committee of our great party put us together to resolve the issues in Edo state and successfully by the grace of God, we have resolved all the issues and are going back to Edo state as one PDP party.

"No more factions, no more disagreement. And by the grace of God, we are sure that it shall be well in Edo state"

Dignitaries present at the reconciliatory meeting

Others who were present at the meeting include the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shuaibu; national vice chairman of PDP, south-south, Dan Orbih; senators and members of House of Representatives from Edo state as well as the Edo state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi.

On March 16, the PDP had constituted a three-member reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the party.

The committee constituted at the party's 95th NEC meeting had Ortom as the chairman and the governors of Delta, Bauchi and Taraba states, Ifeanyi Okowa, Bala Mohammed and Darius Ishaku as members.

