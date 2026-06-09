Lead actor Vin Diesel has teased fans of the Fast and Furious franchise with a promise of a fitting end to the movie series as they prepare for the 11th instalment titled Fast Forever

The popular Hollywood star went on his official social media page to share updates on the upcoming project while reflecting on his long journey in the movie industry

Vin Diesel used the opportunity to advise his followers not to quit on their dreams or personal projects while quoting some important words of wisdom he got from his father

Popular Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has promised fans that Fast Forever, the upcoming eleventh film in the Fast & Furious saga, will deliver a “proper finale” to the long-running franchise.

The movie, expected to be the last main entry in the series, follows 2023’s Fast X and has faced several changes in release dates and in its writing team during development.

Vin Diesel says Fast & Furious 11 will hit hard as he teases emotional end to long-running franchise in new Instagram message: Photo: vindiesel

Source: Instagram

The actor, who has played Dominic Toretto for nearly three decades, shared his thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram post on June 9, 2026.

He began by recalling advice from his father that has guided him through his career.

“Morning thoughts… My father gave me four words of wisdom that I have gone back to time and time again... finish what you started.”

Vin Diesel went on to reflect on the long creative journey behind the franchise, comparing it to J.R.R. Tolkien’s years of work on The Lord of the Rings.

He reminded fans that the process has stretched over decades, with him still pushing forward on multiple projects alongside Fast & Furious.

“People think Tolkien just poured Middle-earth onto the page. Nope. He started with no idea where it was going, wrote it around his Oxford day job, put it down for YEARS at a time, pushed through a world war and paper shortages. Seventeen years for that whole saga. Ours has taken ten more than that, and we’re still in it. Haha.”

Vin Diesel tells fans Fast & Furious 11 will complete decades-long journey as he shares motivational message from his father. Photo: vindiesel

Source: Instagram

The popular actor also mentioned other works in progress, including Riddick, Kaulder with Sir Michael, Rock ’em Sock ’em, Theo, The Arbor King, and his ongoing role as Groot for Disney.

But it was his words about Fast Forever that carried the most weight. Diesel said the fans who stood by the movie deserve a proper finale, hinting at an exciting end to the series.

“FAST. Wow. A year and nine months out, this one’s gonna hit hard… the fans who’ve stood by it deserve a proper finale. Almost three decades of fighting for every frame. Best fans in the world... every minute worth it.”

Vin Diesel closed his message by encouraging persistence, telling followers not to abandon their own projects even when progress feels slow.

“Whatever you’re building that’s taking longer than you anticipated… slow is fine, stalled is fine. Just don’t quit on it. Finish what you started...”

See his post below:

Fans react to Vin Diesel's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans praised the actor for sharing such an inspiring message.

@silviadavanzo_officiel wrote:

“A very beautiful thought from your father! ❤️❤️❤️”

@loopyloo464646 commented:

“Absolutely amazing 👏 🤩 😍 ❤️ 👌 cant wait for all movies to come out you are an inspiration to us all all the hard work you've done is absolutely amazing love the picture LETS Go 🚶‍♂️ ❤️ 😀 😊 💙 💕 🚶‍♀️ ❤️ 😀 😊”

@ashishsharma_.01 reacted:

“Great father🙏 and great life lesson😇🙏”

@will.feinberg said:

“Vin, you are our modern JRR Tolkien... Been saying! Vamos brother 🤞🤞”

BBNaija season 10 housemates return for reunion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organisers of the BBNaija confirmed the return of season 10 housemates for a reunion special.

The highly anticipated reunion programme is scheduled to premiere on June 8 on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family networks.

This announcement comes as fans eagerly wait to see how the 29 former housemates resolve their past conflicts and hidden truths.

Source: Legit.ng