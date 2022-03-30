The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ensuring that all members of the party are represented ahead of the 2023 general election

Samuel Ortom, the chairman of the party's zoning committee has also explained that the party takes its decision with the intent of having consideration for all

According to Ortom, the opposition will head to the poll and emerge victorious at the 2023 election

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee would do all it takes to arrive at an acceptable position for all party members.

Ortom who is the chairman of the zoning committee made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the end of their meeting in Abuja.

Governor Samuel Ortom has said that the PDP will ensure that the interest of every member is protected. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the party's plan ahead of the 2023 general election, Ortom said the committee meeting was peaceful without any form of tension.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week at the same time, at the same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say.

"So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn't any form of tension."

Dignitaries present at the PDP zoning committee meeting

Flanked by the vice-chairman of the committee, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, Chief Bode George and other members of the committee Ortom said members of the PDP need to understand that zoning is key to becoming victorious in the elections.

He noted:

"All the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections."

The PDP zoning committee is made up of 37 members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Irreconcilable differences? Former governor Kwankwaso reveals why he dumped PDP for NNPP

A former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso had said that some irreconcilable differences led to his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kwankwaso who has now joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party.

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP.

Kaduna train attack: PDP breathes fire, says life meaningless to APC, Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress party have been condemned for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28.

Nigeria's major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party said security has continued to depreciate since 2015 when the APC took overpower.

According to PDP, the life of every Nigerian is near worthless under the present administration led by President Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng