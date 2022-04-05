Delta state governor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has revealed that the PDP is preparing to take over from the APC in 2023

Okowa made this disclosure during a rally at Ughellii while noting that Nigerians are not happy with the ruling party and they want a change of leadership

Meanwhile, the governors under the platform of the PDP are said to be wooing the Delta state leader for the seat of the Vice President ahead of the forthcoming general election

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, on Monday, April 4, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was working hard to rescue the country from the hardship being meted on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Okowa stated this at a rally at Ughelli Township Stadium where a former member of PDP, Chief Jaro Egbo and his group were received back to the party from APC.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the governor lauded youths in the state for ensuring that peace reigned across the land, saying that women and youths were so important in the politics of the state.

He also commended governorship and other aspirants for elective positions on the party's platform for their sense of responsibility in their consultations, adding that the PDP remained one big family.

While welcoming Egbo and members of his Highvoltage team into the party’s fold.

Ahead of 2023

Okowa charged the party faithful to go forth and convince more people to join the PDP in its quest to rescue Nigeria from maladministration.

PDP chairman in Ughelli

Chairman, PDP Ughelli North, Kesiena Nomuoja said the Okowa administration has done a lot to develop the local government assuming that PDP will triumph across the board in the 2023 general election.

Leader of the decampees, Chief Jaro Egbo thanked Governor Okowa and the leadership of the party in the state for welcoming them back.

He said:

"I have come with the good message that PDP remains the hope for all Nigerians."

The rally was attended by governorship aspirants of the party including Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, Senator James Manager and Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others were Dr .Peter Mrakpor ,SAN, Chief Fred Majemite and Chief Bright Edejeghwro.

On his part, the leader of the High voltage movement, Olorogun Jaro Egbo said:

“I am the Biblical Caleb who was sent to go and view the enemy’s camp."

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa seemed happy that the church in Nigeria is taking politics seriously ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Okowa says it is the right way to go so that the church can produce leaders with integrity in Nigeria.

Governor Okowa has always been an advocate for Christians in politics, noting that a politician nominated by the church will likely perform in office.

2023: Participate in politics, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa on Tuesday, February 22, called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 per cent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

