A former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that some irreconcilable difference led to his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party

Kwankwaso who has now joined New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP

With growing concerns about the state of affairs within the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, the former governor of Kano state has opened up on leaving the party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Daily Trust reports that Rabiu Kwankwaso has officially received his NNPP membership card from his ward chairman in Abuja.

Senator Kwankwaso said that some top leaders in PDP felt like he was no longer important. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

He also asked other well-meaning Nigerians and his loyalists to join his new party with a view to taking Nigeria to the promised land.

Speaking on his defection from PDP to NNPP, the former governor said that this particular move was historic and opened doors to a new chapter in his political life.

Grievances among PDP top leaders

Addressing some of the controversies that led to his dumping PDP, Kwankwaso noted that an internal conflict within the party was the major cause of his leaving.

His words:

“We had a situation in April last year where zonal positions were being shared among the states and all leaders in the six other states were given the opportunity to nominate.

"But in Kano, some people felt I wasn’t that important so they had to do what they did."

“That is what triggered the issue (defection) and I spent almost a year now waiting for PDP to talk to me, even the new leadership, to come and talk to me; they didn’t want to talk to me."

The Punch reports that the former governor and aspiring president said he felt that there were irreconcilable differences between himself and many other leaders in the party.

According to Kwankwaso, some of the differences were mainly based on ideology.

He said:

“I have just received my membership card and of course, I’m the newest member of the NNPP. I’m so delighted that I’m now a member of the NNPP in Kano.”

Kwankwaso finally resigns from PDP ahead of 2023 election, gives reason

Nigeria's lead opposition party (PDP) has officially lost one of its prominent chieftains ahead of the general elections next year.

Senator Kwankwaso on Tuesday, March 29, resigned his membership in the party by writing to the party's ward chairman.

The leader of the influential Kwankwasiyya political movement had earlier said that both APC and PDP had nothing to offer Nigerians.

2023: Osinbajo's camp reportedly reaches out to Kwankwaso

Sequel to his exit rumours, Legit.ng had reported that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reached out to Senator Kwankwaso.

The meeting was said to have been for a possible collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This meeting sparked rumours that the former Kano state governor might be on the verge of defecting to the ruling party.

