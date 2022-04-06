The presidential ticket of the opposition party, the PDP has continued to generate debate among major stakeholders in the party

In a recent plan, the Benue state governor, and the national chairman of the PDP are yet to agree on a candidate for the position of the presidency ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Ortom earlier debunked any rift in the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, family in Benue state over the ongoing consultations aimed at picking consensus candidates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Benue state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is at a crossroads on who flies the party’s governorship flag of the party.

Already, the state governor, Samuel Ortom and the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu had failed to arrive at a consensus candidate for the exalted position, The Guardian reports.

Based on the Tiv political formula of “Ya na angbian”, meaning eat and give your brother, which has been in practice over the years, elective political positions are rotated among various intermediate areas.

It was gathered that after the party agreed to produce consensus candidates for all positions in the 2023 elections, the onus fell on Ayu, a former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam and Ortom to draw up the final list of candidates for the governorship and national assembly in the state, especially in Benue East and Benue West.

Their preference

While Ortom has his immediate past commissioner of education and chairman, state economic management team, Dennis Ityavyar as his anointed candidate, Ayu wants the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Titus Uba to succeed Ortom while Suswam is said to have given the incumbent, the free hand to choose a candidate for the party.

This led to a stalemate with Ayu standing on his grounds.

