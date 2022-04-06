A former deputy governor of Osun state has called Professor Wole Soyinka to retract his statement on his involvement in the murder of late Bola Ige

Iyiola Omisore made the call to Professor Soyinka through his lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Gboyega Oyewole

Omisore's counsel said the Nobel Laureate made his statement against his client without having full knowledge of the matter already judged by the court

The tension between a Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka and the national secretary for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, seems to be taking a different dimension.

Omisore through his lawyer has advised Soyinka to retract his statement on the murder of a former attorney general of the federation and ex-minister of justice, Bola Ige.

Omisore has advised Wole Soyinka to retract his statement on the killing of Bola Ige or face legal action. Photo: DW, The Cable

Representing Omisore, his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) said Soyinka made allegations about the murder of Ige and his client's connection without having full knowledge of the matter.

Oyewole further urged Soyinka to:

"Be better informed and take necessary steps to withdraw the earlier comments.”

The Nation reports that the lawyer had noted that some political differences led to the defection of Omisore from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party in Osun state.

He pointed out that the former deputy governor was arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction in Oyo and that the basis of the charge at the time was predicated on perceived political differences.

His words:

“It is pertinent to state, as it appears, that many people may have forgotten what transpired on the night Chief Bola Ige was assassinated, that it was Chief Bola Ige himself who instructed his security guards to go and eat.

“In spite of the wrongful persecution and incarceration of our client, he calmly defended himself in court, proved his innocence, and was rightly vindicated in the end."

Position of the court on Omisore's involvement in Bola Ige's case

The Punch reports that Oyewole added that the High Court in Oyo state had in its judgement found Omisore not guilty of the alleged offence, and subsequently discharged and acquitted his client.

He said:

“The said judgment of the court of competent jurisdiction exonerating our client is still valid, unchallenged, and stands untill today.

“We, therefore, expect that through this letter, you will be better informed and take necessary steps to withdraw the earlier comments credited to your good self in the publication under reference.”

Bola Ige’s unresolved murder: Soyinka berates Buhari over Omisore’s emergence as APC national secretary

Omisore was recently elected as the national secretary of the APC during the party's national convention held on March 26.

Following the election, Wole Soyinka had expressed his disappointment as he described Omisore as one of the prime suspects in Bola Ige's murder.

Soyinka wondered why President Buhari would accept the former deputy governor as the ruling party’s scribe after promising to re-open Ige’s unresolved murder.

Tinubu congratulates Adamu, Omisore, others

About a year and nine months after the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved, the APC elected new leaders during its national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as the national chairman of the APC and others were elected into various positions.

The national leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, congratulated the newly elected officials.

Tinubu who expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention urged the leadership of the party to unite members ahead of the general election in 2023.

