Eight dead and 42 injured after a bus hits a land mine near Bamako, Mali

Explosion linked to al Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin operations in the area

Russian paramilitary group blames JNIM for the deadly incident amid recent violence in Mali

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bamako, Mali - No fewer than eight people were killed and 42 others injured after a commercial bus hit a ‌land mine west of Bamako in Mali.

The bus was travelling ​to Kayes when the tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Eight lives lost after a bus strikes land mine in JNIM territory in Mali. Photo credit: @dailysun

Source: Twitter

As reported by Reuters, the communications officer for ​the national drivers' union, Mamadou Kassambara, made this known on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

It was gathered that the explosion happened on a road where al ​Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) operates.

The explosion ⁠follows unprecedented assaults in April by ​JNIM in coordination with a Tuareg-dominated rebel group.

Meanwhile, nobody has claimed responsibility ​for laying the land mine.

Africa Corps, ‌a ⁠Russian paramilitary group operating in Mali, claimed five people were killed ​, and more than ​10 ⁠were injured in the incident.

It blamed JNIM for the tragic incident in a social media post shared late on Monday, June 1, 2026.

JNIM had earlier announced ​a ⁠blockade and set up checkpoints on some major ⁠roads ​to Bamako City following the April attacks

Source: Legit.ng