Tragedy as 8 People Killed, 42 Injured After Bus Hits Land Mine
- Eight dead and 42 injured after a bus hits a land mine near Bamako, Mali
- Explosion linked to al Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin operations in the area
- Russian paramilitary group blames JNIM for the deadly incident amid recent violence in Mali
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Bamako, Mali - No fewer than eight people were killed and 42 others injured after a commercial bus hit a land mine west of Bamako in Mali.
The bus was travelling to Kayes when the tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 1, 2026.
As reported by Reuters, the communications officer for the national drivers' union, Mamadou Kassambara, made this known on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
It was gathered that the explosion happened on a road where al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) operates.
The explosion follows unprecedented assaults in April by JNIM in coordination with a Tuareg-dominated rebel group.
Meanwhile, nobody has claimed responsibility for laying the land mine.
Africa Corps, a Russian paramilitary group operating in Mali, claimed five people were killed , and more than 10 were injured in the incident.
It blamed JNIM for the tragic incident in a social media post shared late on Monday, June 1, 2026.
JNIM had earlier announced a blockade and set up checkpoints on some major roads to Bamako City following the April attacks
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.