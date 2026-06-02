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Tragedy as 8 People Killed, 42 Injured After Bus Hits Land Mine
Africa

Tragedy as 8 People Killed, 42 Injured After Bus Hits Land Mine

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • Eight dead and 42 injured after a bus hits a land mine near Bamako, Mali
  • Explosion linked to al Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin operations in the area
  • Russian paramilitary group blames JNIM for the deadly incident amid recent violence in Mali

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bamako, Mali - No fewer than eight people were killed and 42 others injured after a commercial bus hit a ‌land mine west of Bamako in Mali.

The bus was travelling ​to Kayes when the tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Fatal bus explosion in Mali: eight killed, 42 injured
Eight lives lost after a bus strikes land mine in JNIM territory in Mali. Photo credit: @dailysun
Source: Twitter

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As reported by Reuters, the communications officer for ​the national drivers' union, Mamadou Kassambara, made this known on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

It was gathered that the explosion happened on a road where al ​Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) operates.

The explosion ⁠follows unprecedented assaults in April by ​JNIM in coordination with a Tuareg-dominated rebel group.

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Meanwhile, nobody has claimed responsibility ​for laying the land mine.

Africa Corps, ‌a ⁠Russian paramilitary group operating in Mali, claimed five people were killed ​, and more than ​10 ⁠were injured in the incident.

It blamed JNIM for the tragic incident in a social media post shared late on Monday, June 1, 2026.

JNIM had earlier announced ​a ⁠blockade and set up checkpoints on some major ⁠roads ​to Bamako City following the April attacks

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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