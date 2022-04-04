The newly elected national secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has reacted to Wole Soyinka's claims linking him with the death of Bola Ige

Omisore yesterday noted that the court has cleared him but if Soyinka wants further clarification, he should meet his cousin and former president Olusegun Obasanjo

Meanwhile, the duo have been exchanging words, following the outcome of the just concluded national convention of the ruling party, APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore on Sunday, April 3, accused people he described as drowning politicians of spreading propaganda against him.

He lamented that a decade after the Bola Ige murder case, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka still referred to him as a prime suspect, despite being cleared by the court, The Nation reports.

Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun state, said it was curious that Soyinka, who accused the Obasanjo government of complicity in Ige’s death when he described the government "as a nest of killers”, could now describe him as a suspect in 2022.

Omisore replies to Soyinka and tells him to meet with Obasanjo and his cousin over Ige's death. Photo credit: gwg.com

Taking exception to the eminent scholar’s statement, Omisore said it is unnecessary propaganda some drowning politicians are trying to spread.

The national secretary also threatened to sue a political group in Osun APC for fabrication and defamation.

Omisore said “as brilliant as Prof. Soyinka is, he, no doubt, has a monopoly of knowledge.

In a statement by his office, Omisore said:

“If the court of the land has vindicated a man, it is naive of him after nearly a decade to link Senator Iyiola Omisore to further search."

Omisore alleged that despite the fact that not all Soyinka’s intervention in national life has produced the expected outcome in the long run, society has continued to hold him in esteem.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 28, Tinubu expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention on Saturday.

He said the success recorded during the convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of the party in the members' collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

Professor Wole Soyinka has slammed indigenes of Ile Ife, in Osun state over their continuous outcry demanding that the Vice Chancellorship position of the renowned Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) must be from the state.

It was reported that the 1986 Nobel Prize winner for literature labeled their actions as being crazy.

Soyinka who is an ex-lecturer at the institution made this known on Wednesday, March 23 during a conversation with his contemporary, Professor Wale Adebanwi.

