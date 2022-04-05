The accused, Mubarak Bala was said to have been arrested in his Kaduna residence in April 2020 for posting a blasphemous statement on Facebook

An 18-count charge was leveled against him as he was being transferred to Kano for trial at the Kano high court

Bala however maintained that his infamous post was never meant to instigate violence as he pledged not to allow a similar occurrence ever again

Kano, Kano - Justice Farouk Lawan of the Kano high court 4 has sentenced Mubarak Bala to 24 years in jail for blasphemy, DailyNigeria reports.

Bala who was facing an 18-count charge which includes posting statements that critiqued Islam, Allah, and Prophet Muhammad on social media pleaded guilty before the court.

Mubarak Bala was arrested in his Kaduna residence in April 2020 and moved to Kano for trial. Photo Credit: (Bala Mubarak)

In his statement during the court proceedings, Bala noted that his post was not meant to instigate violence, Legit.ng gathered.

He however pledged that there will be no reoccurrence of such act on his part ever again.

Reacting to the statement of the accused, the defendant, James Ibor argued that his client had confessed due to frustration and fear.

During the court proceedings, he tried to convince his client to make a u-turn but Bala was remained unshaken with his earlier statement admitting his offense.

However, when asked by the presiding judge about the repercussion of his offense, Bala was insistent on his stance of being guilty as charged.

Prior to his arrest, the embattled Bala was said to be the president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria.

Days after posting the blasphemous statement on Facebook, he was arrested in his Kaduna residence on April 28, 2020

