Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to the new members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC)

The presidential hopeful said the successful conduct of the convention is a strong message to Nigerians that APC remains a party to beat in 2023

Tinubu, however, urged the leadership of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to unity members of the party ahead of the general election

Lagos - The national leader and leading presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 28, Tinubu expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC of APC. Credit: Tinubu Support Group (TSP).

Source: Facebook

He said the success recorded during the convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of the party in the members' collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

Tinubu said:

"I join every member of our party in congratulating the newly elected members of the National Working Committee. Our successful national convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of our party in our collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria."

Why Buhari deserves commendation over APC national convention

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership, lauding members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the national convention.

He stated:

"We acknowledge the calibre of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured.

"Congratulations to the new national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, who like me is a team builder and former governor. He also is an experienced administrator and able statesman. His wisdom and ability will be great assets to the APC in the crucial moments ahead."

The new leadership must work for APC victory in 2023, says Tinubu

The former governor also commended every member of the new leadership as he wished them well in their assignments.

He noted that the new leadership and party members must work together for a common purpose with a commitment to ensure another resounding victory at all levels for the APC in 2023.

Tinubu further stated:

"The future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC. We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all."

Lagos APC leaders back Tinubu’s presidential ambition, give reasons

