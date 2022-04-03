Iyiola Omisore was recently elected as the national secretary of the APC during the party's national convention held on March 26

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has raised concerns over the All Progressives Congress (APC) election of Iyiola Omisore as its national secretary.

In the statement entitled “Perhaps closed files should remain just that-Closed?” Soyinka stated that Omisore was "one of the prime suspects" in the murder of Bola Ige, a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF). He wondered why the ruling party would give him a position, The Nation reports.

Soyinka has faulted the emergence of Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of Nigeria's ruling party. Photo Credit: Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Prior to Omisore's election at the party's national convention, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that the investigation into the murder be reopened. This was in 2016 but not much has been heard about it since.

Bola Ige, an AGF in the administration of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was killed on December 23, 2001, and Omisore, who was a deputy governor of Osun state at the time, was accused of being involved in the murder.

Omisore's appointment raises questions

The Nobel Laureate stated that the acceptance of Omisore as APC national secretary by Buhari raises questions about the president’s pledge to reopen the investigation into Ige's death.

He stated:

“With the emergence of the said prime suspect as national secretary of the ruling party, is the Inspector-General of Police equipped to confront political obstacles in a resumption of investigation? Is there any guarantee that the result will see the light of day? How suspect, ab initio, will be the conclusions, given the present political ordering?"

According to Soyinka, given the endorsement of Omisore by Buhari, the “investigative revisit is already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility", The Cable reports.

Tinubu congratulates Adamu, Omisore, others

About a year and nine months after the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved, the APC elected new leaders during its national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as the national chairman of the APC and others were elected into various positions.

The national leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, congratulated the newly elected officials.

Tinubu who expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention urged the leadership of the party to unite members ahead of the general election in 2023.

