AGF Abubakar Malami has promised voters in Kebbi state that he will not fail them if they vote for him as governor

The minister of justice made a clarion call for massive support from indigenes and residents ahead of the 2023 general elections

Denying that he has a history of betrayal, Malami noted that he will never betray the people if he is given the mandate to lead them

Kebbi - In what might come as a serious surprise to some Nigerian, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, declared his interest to run for governorship office in Kebbi.

The minister of justice while appealing for massive support from Kebbi indigenes recently, noted that with their help, he will emerge as governor in 2023, This Day reports.

History of betrayal

Malami presented himself in a good light by stating that he does not have a history of betrayal and as such, will not betray or fail the people if and when he assumes office.

The Cable quotes him as saying:

“If God in His mercies permits and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such, I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together.

“I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”

Minister of Justice Malami finally opens up on resigning from office

Earlier, Malami reacted to claims that he has already resigned from his office.

In his keynote address during a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Malami dismissed the claim and cautioned journalists to verify reports before releasing them.

His words:

“Many who relied on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation."

