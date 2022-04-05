Still, in the ongoing crisis rocking the APC in Osun state, loyalists of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola have maintained they would not leave the ruling party

This is as the major stakeholders of the faction in the state re-emphasised their commitment toward the progress of the party

Meanwhile, new executives of the party in the state were installed recently, as disclosed by the publicity secretary of the faction, Comrade Abiodun Agboola

Supporters of the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Osun have vowed not to leave the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) notwithstanding the extent of impunity within the party’s fold.

Leadership reports that the Hon. Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the party after a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo reiterated their resolve to remain operational members of the party.

The publicity secretary of the faction, Comrade Abiodun Agboola in a chat with newsmen after the meeting, said instead of leaving the party, they will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases they instituted.

Rauf Aregbesola's supporters in Osun have vowed not to leave the APC. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Source: Facebook

He added that they are sure of victory on the suits if they are devoid of vicious human interference, PM News added.

Agboola noted that they believe that the newly installed national executives of the APC may as well be a very bright hope which will put an end to the riddled Caretaker Committee which had Governor Oyetola as a member.

The comrade said:

"We urged good-spirited Nigerians to ignore Governor Oyetola-led IleriOluwa and cohort’s mischief that we are planning to leave the party. Our tendency is still part and parcel of Osun APC."

