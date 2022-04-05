The Osun state governor and lovely family are in Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) rites during this year's Ramadan

Oyetola made this disclosure via a tweet on his official Twitter page and accompanied it with lovely pictures

Meanwhile, the Nigerian politician used the opportunity to pray for more of God's love, blessings and mercy

Saudi Arabia - Governor Oyetola of Osun state has successfully performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The governor in a tweet via his Official Twitter page disclosed he performed the spiritual act alongside his beautiful family and others.

The governor accompanied his tweet with lovely photos of himself, his family and others.

Photos emerge as Nigerian Governor Performs Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @GboyegaOyetola

Source: Twitter

In a joyous mood, the governor prayed for more of God's faithfulness and mercy in this holy month of Ramadan.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He tweeted:

"I thank Almighty Allah for the privilege of performing the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) rites in Saudi Arabia during this year's Ramadan with my family.

"Oh Allah, may I become more eligible for your love, blessings and mercy."

Meanwhile, the Umrah is a religious ritual of great significance performed by Muslim Ummah for the sake of Allah. It is believed that all the requests made while performing the act are answered by Allah.

Nigerians react

Nigerians reacted to his tweet via his official Twitter page. Some showered prayers on the governor and his family while others used the opportunity to ask questions.

@TheMrnass tweeted

"I thank Almighty Allah for the privilege of performing the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) rites in Saudi Arabia during this year's Ramadan with my family.

"Oh Allah, may I become more eligible for your love, blessings and mercy."

@OHOgunbiyi tweeted

"Your Excellency, thank God you are in the holy land and I want to believe you won't want to lie as per God answering your ibadah.

"Please your Excellency, can you please tell us the real age of Jagaban? Cos the thing is confusing us. God be with u as you answer honestly."

@Damilee_ tweeted

"Salaam alaekun sir

"The contractor doing the Agunbelewo axis drainage has stopped working for weeks now thereby causing inconvenience for people whose junction has been broken and going through another route.

"Kindly look into this.

"E ba wa ra debinu bo sir.

"♥️ and."

@soultie1988 tweeted

"May the Almighty Allah answer all your heart desires.... But only if you didn't use a penny of tax payers money to sponsor this trip. Allah is not an unjust God. Anyways happy Ramadan Kareem."

@AMOOAFEEZ3 tweeted

"May Almighty Allah accept it as an act of ibadah.

"Ameenahyallahu."

@Iam4babs tweeted

"may Allah make it hajj mabruh for yourself and family sir. safe trip back home sir."

@muilek tweeted

"May Allaah, the Creator, Cherisher and Sustainer of the Universe, accept Your Excellency's umra as ibaadah,while granting your lofty dreams.

"Barakah LLAAHU fihi."

Osun 2022: Aregbesola's hometown's monarch backs Oyetola

In another development, the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, has openly declared his support for the re-election of Oyetola as the governor of Osun state for a second term.

The monarch said the entire Ijesa people are behind Governor Oyetola's second term bid. Oba Aromolaran made the remarks when the Osun state governor visited his palace during a strategic engagement tour to Ijesa-South Federal Constituency on Wednesday, February 16.

Meanwhile, Oba Aromolaran who is the traditional ruler of the hometown of Aregbesola said whoever he pronounces as governor will become one, saying it is a divine gift.

Source: Legit.ng