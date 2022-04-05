Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to ensure that the legacies of the late MKO Abiola do not go to waste

Bello made the promise shortly after he made a declaration to run for the presidency in the 2023 general election

According to Bello, he will deliver all that Abiola planned for Nigeria to every Nigerian across the board

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, April 4, said he is contesting the seat of presidency in 2023 to restore the visions of the late politician and publisher, Moshood Abiola popularly referred to as MKO Abiola.

The Nation reports that while speaking with journalists in Abuja after his declaration to run for president in 2023, the governor who is contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also adopted Abiola's 1993 general election slogan, "Hope 2023…Bridging the gap”.

According to Bello, Abiola's vision can be actualised by leveraging on the foundation built by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Bello has promised to actualise all the visions MKO Abiola had for Nigeria before his death. Photo: Yahaya Bello, Sahara Reporters

Source: Facebook

Noting that the president had already acknowledged MKO Abiola by naming the National Stadium in Abuja after him, Bello said he hope to deliver to Nigerians that which they craved since 1993.

His words:

“In 1993, I was in the Senior Secondary School, when that particular election was conducted and our revered leader, MKO Abiola won that particular election.

“Thirty years after, that hope that Nigerians really crave for, that security, unity and prosperity are yet to be achieved."

Rekindling MKO Abiola's vision by 2023

He added that he believes that rekindling the vision of the late politician will help his team bring a turnaround to Nigeria and her people irrespective of religion, ethnicity, creed or class.

He said:

“Our people say that if you do not know where you are coming from, Nigerians go to bed, wake up and feel hopeless but I have come to Kogi State and I have restored that hope for the people of the state.

“That is what Nigerians crave for and that is what we are coming to restore by the special grace of God."

